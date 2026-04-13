Stocks to watch: M&M, L&T, Adani Green Energy among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open in red on Monday, April 13, tracking weak global market sentiments as investors assessed the impact of a US naval blockade on Iran’s ports, following failed negotiations between Washington and Tehran to resolve the Middle East conflict.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a subdued start for domestic equities, with the index hovering around the 23,751 mark—nearly 340 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are set to begin the week on a weak note, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-down opening near the 23,700 zone. The negative start is largely driven by deteriorating global sentiment following fresh geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. The failure of U.S.–Iran negotiations over the weekend has heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict, further intensified by reports of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Friday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher, with both benchmark indices advancing over 1% amid optimism surrounding US-Iran war talks. The Sensex surged 919 points, or 1.20%, to finish at 77,550.25, while the Nifty 50 climbed 276 points, or 1.16%, to end the session at 24,050.60.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, April 13, 2026 —

Mahindra & Mahindra The company posted stronger production and sales figures for March 2026, driven by utility vehicles, while exports displayed mixed trends across segments, as per its latest monthly filing.

Muthoot Finance The gold loan NBFC announced that its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share (300%) for FY2025–26.

Adani Green Energy The company stated that its operational capacity grew 35% year-on-year to 19.3 GW in FY26, following the addition of 5.1 GW of new greenfield capacity during the year.

Larsen & Toubro L&T Realty Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has signed a share purchase and shareholders’ agreement to acquire a 100% stake in International Green Scapes, as per an exchange filing.

Swiggy The company’s co-founder, Nandan Reddy, has resigned from the board to focus on independent ventures, signaling a significant leadership transition at the firm.

Lupin The pharmaceutical company has introduced Dapagliflozin tablets (5 mg and 10 mg) in the United States after receiving approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the US FDA. The drug is bioequivalent to Farxiga for its approved uses.

AstraZeneca The company has been granted approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, market, and distribute Acalabrutinib tablets (100 mg).

Enviro Infra Engineers The company has secured two projects valued at ₹972.2 crore from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate.

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General Insurance Corporation of India State-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India on Friday (April 10) announced that it has received a demand notice under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from the Income Tax Department’s Assessment Unit for the Assessment Year 2023–24, involving a sum of ₹350.47 crore.

Torrent Pharma The pharmaceutical company stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of its oncology facility in Bileshwarpura, Gujarat, between April 6 and April 10.