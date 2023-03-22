Stocks to Watch: M&M, LIC, L&T, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Motors

Tata Motors: Tata Motors is set to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by 5% with effect from April 1, 2023. The reason behind increasing CV prices is to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms. That being said, the price hike will apply to the entire range of Tata Motors CV. In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said, it "will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1st, 2023." It added, "the decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms."

