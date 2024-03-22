Stocks to Watch: M&M, Mazagaon Dock, Tata Communications, IREDA, Texmaco Rail
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, March 22:
Mahindra & Mahindra: The Indian automaker has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility to establish an electric vehicle charging network throughout India. This collaboration will also enable the automaker to introduce e-mobility solutions, ensuring consumer access to the charging infrastructure. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd, said this collaboration is crucial in improving the EV charging infrastructure and providing customers with seamless access to the charging network and digital integration for an unmatched EV experience.
