Stocks to watch: M&M, Titan, Eicher Motors, BHEL, Grasim among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their rally for a third straight session, supported by positive global cues.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Feb 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Stock market today: On Tuesday, the Sensex ended at 84,273.92, up 208 points or 0.25%, while the Nifty 50 advanced 68 points, or 0.26%, to close at 25,935.15.
Stock market today: On Tuesday, the Sensex ended at 84,273.92, up 208 points or 0.25%, while the Nifty 50 advanced 68 points, or 0.26%, to close at 25,935.15.(REUTERS)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open in green on Wednesday, February 11, following strong global cues.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Wednesday, meanwhile, US stock market closed in negative territory.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a flat to mildly positive note today. The broader fundamental backdrop remains supportive, with FII flows turning decisively positive this month, lending strength to overall sentiment. Domestic institutional investors continue to accumulate on declines, providing a strong underlying cushion even during low-activity sessions. The rupee remains stable, adding macro comfort and limiting currency-driven volatility. However, markets are largely in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of key macro cues, particularly the January CPI (new series) data, where any material deviation could influence expectations around future rate cuts. In the absence of fresh triggers, the near-term trend is likely to remain range-bound, with consolidation around current levels,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Also Read | MSCI Rejig: Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance included, IRCTC removed

On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their rally for a third straight session, supported by positive global cues. The Sensex ended at 84,273.92, up 208 points or 0.25%, while the Nifty 50 advanced 68 points, or 0.26%, to close at 25,935.15.

Stocks to watch

M&M, LG Electronics India, Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods

Shares of M&M, LG Electronics India, Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 results today.

Titan

The Tata Group company reported a 48.5% year-on-year jump in net profit to 1,470 crore for the quarter, up from 990 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Grasim Industries

On Tuesday (February 10), the company posted a net profit of 1,037 crore for the third quarter, marking a 26.5% increase from 820 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

BHEL

The central government is preparing to divest a 3% stake in state-run engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), with the option to offload an additional 2% via an offer for sale (OFS).

Jubilant FoodWorks

The company reported a 13.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to 2,437 crore, while its EBITDA grew 20.2% to 482.8 crore.

Eicher Motors

The company reported a strong performance in the December quarter, with consolidated revenue increasing 23% year-on-year to 6,114 crore.

Britannia Industries

The FMCG major posted a net profit of 682.1 crore for the December quarter, marking a 17% year-on-year increase from 582.3 crore and largely meeting Street estimates.

Tata Motors CV

The company’s Indonesian arm has won its biggest-ever contract, securing an order for 70,000 Yodha and Ultra T.7 vehicles to be deployed across Indonesia.

Also Read | Small investors cut stakes in 52% of India Inc in Q3, but MFs cushion the blow

Shoppers Stop

The Board has appointed Pankaj Chaturvedi as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel, effective April 1, after Karunakaran Mohanasundaram stepped down from the role, with his resignation taking effect on February 17.

Highway Infrastructure

The company has signed a contract for the operation and toll collection at the Mundka Fee Plaza, with the agreement valued at 64.68 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchQ3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: M&M, Titan, Eicher Motors, BHEL, Grasim among 10 shares in focus today; full list here
More