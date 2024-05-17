Stocks to watch: M&M, Vedanta, HAL, Vi, Biocon, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 17:
Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M reported a 31.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹2,038.21 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 11.24% to ₹25,108.97 crore. The company’s EBITDA increased by 12% to ₹3,119 crore, while the EBITDA margin remained at 12.4%. The board recommended a dividend of ₹21.10 per share, and approved an investment of ₹12,000 crore in its EV unit, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL).
