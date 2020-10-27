Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Finance, DHFL, Torrent Pharma, HCL Tech, SBI, GHCL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Mahindra Finance: The company reported a 34% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹353 crore for the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) had posted a net profit of ₹264 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

DHFL: Lenders to the debt-ridden mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) have asked the four bidders to get back with a revised offer by 31 October as part of the on-going resolution process. DHFL had received bids from Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy to either pick stake in the company or buy out assets.

Torrent Pharma: Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 27.04% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of ₹244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Cadila Healthcare: The Indian drugmaker, which is racing to develop an indigenous covid-19 vaccine, is in talks with potential partners to ramp up production capacity if its candidate passes human clinical trials, according to a Bloomberg report.

SBI: The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised ₹5,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The committee of directors of capital raising met on Monday and accorded its approval to allot 50,000 Basel-III compliant non-convertible, taxable debt instruments, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Coforge: Hulst BV, part of private equity investor Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), on Monday sold 38 lakh shares or 6.27% of Coforge Ltd, earlier known as NIIT Technologies, for ₹878 crore through block deals.

HCL Technologies: The company has completed the acquisition of Cisco's Self Optimizing Network ('SON') Technology effective 25 October, it said in a regulatory filing.

GHCL: Chemicals and textiles manufacturer GHCL Ltd reported a 27.71% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹84.86 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹116.84 crore in the July-September period a year ago, GHCL said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: The board of directors of state-owned power giant NTPC will meet on 2 November to consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares. Last week, markets regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Care Ratings has revised downwards the credit rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures to ‘BB credit watch with negative implication’s from ‘BBB credit watch with developing implications’. The revision of ratings primarily factors in weakening credit profile of the company on account of slower than envisaged ramp up of sales, unavailability of additional working capital limits, the ratings agency said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via