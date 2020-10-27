Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Finance, DHFL, Torrent Pharma, HCL Tech, SBI, GHCL

DHFL: Lenders to the debt-ridden mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) have asked the four bidders to get back with a revised offer by 31 October as part of the on-going resolution process. DHFL had received bids from Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy to either pick stake in the company or buy out assets.