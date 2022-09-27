Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Logistics, BPCL, MCX, Amara Raja, HCL

Axis Bank: The rise in income in semi-urban and rural markets provides a great opportunity to the banking industry, and Axis Bank is aiming to capture a greater share in the country's credit card market, a top company official said on Monday. India is witnessing rapid growth in consumer spending and by 2026, it is expected that two out of every three transactions will be via digital modes of payments, Axis Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry said here.

