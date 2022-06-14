Stocks to Watch: Mahindra & Mahindra, Srei, Zomato, Uflex, Zydus Life, RIL

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹4,164.01 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹2,814.50 crore worth of shares on 13 June, as per provisional data
NEW DELHI: Here are the list of the stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:
Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 is likely to have walked away with digital streaming rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at a steep ₹50 crore per match, against the floor price of ₹33 crore set by BCCI.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto major is seeking approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for a merger of Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd with itself. The company said the value chain required for end-to-end EV development, manufacturing and sales is currently spread between M&M and MEML and it needs to be consolidated.
Zomato: The government has asked online food business operators like Zomato to submit a proposal within 15 days on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints from customers.
Srei Equipment Finance: Said its administrator has received a report from the transaction auditor about certain fraud transactions in FY20 and FY21 worth over ₹3,025 crore on the Srei group. The Reserve Bank had, in October last year, superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance Ltd.
Uflex: A promoter entity of packaging solution provider Uflex Ltd on Monday bought the company's shares worth ₹21 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Flex International Pvt Ltd purchased 3,65,000 shares from Montage Enterprises at an average price of ₹585 apiece, valuing the transaction size at ₹21.35 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company's ₹750 crore-share buyback offer will commence on 23 June and close on 6 July. The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed 15 July as the last date for the settlement of bids. The board has approved the proposal to buyback a little over 1.15 crore shares, representing up to 1.13% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.
Infosys: Is setting up four new offices in tier II cities to be closer to the available talent pool. Many young employees in the IT sector were recruited from tier II cities. Almost 60% of them have gone back to their hometowns and this has opened up an opportunity to attract talent from across the country.
Tata Steel: Has unveiled a 7-million pound investment plan for its Hartlepool Tube Mill in north-east England that the Indian steel major says will cut carbon emissions, improve capacity and reduce costs to strengthen its UK business.
Torrent Power: Has completed the acquisition of a 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group in Telangana. The enterprise value for this acquisition is ₹416 crore. The long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project is with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (NPDCTL) for a period of 25 years at a fixed tariff of approximately ₹5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.
Aether Industries: SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 3.23 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 5.17%, up from 4.92% earlier.