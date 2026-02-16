Stocks to watch: Manappuram Finance, Ola Electric, Religare Enterprises among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking mixed signals from global markets.

Asian markets were largely flat, with several exchanges shut due to holidays, while the US stock market closed on a mixed note last week.

“Indian equity markets are likely to remain increasingly sensitive to global cues following last week’s sharp correction, which was led predominantly by technology stocks. Persistent concerns around AI-driven disruption continue to act as a key overhang for IT heavyweights, reversing part of the optimism earlier sparked by the US–India interim trade framework and reinforcing a broader risk-off undertone. Stabilisation within the IT sector will be crucial for rebuilding broader market confidence,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

On Friday, Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty — recorded sharp losses, led by weak global cues and mounting concerns over artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the global economy. The Sensex tumbled 1,048 points, or 1.25%, to end at 82,626.76, while the Nifty 50 dropped 336 points, or 1.30%, to settle at 25,471.10.

Stocks to watch Manappuram Finance The Reserve Bank of India has given its final nod to the proposed acquisition of control and up to a 41.66% stake in the paid-up equity capital/convertible instruments of Manappuram Finance by BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV.

Religare Enterprises Religare Enterprises shares are likely to remain in focus after the company announced that its board has approved the demerger of Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest into two separately listed independent entities.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility The EV company posted a reduced net loss in Q3 FY26, as better margins and tighter cost controls partially cushioned the impact of a steep decline in revenue, highlighting the effects of an operational reset carried out during the quarter.

Hindustan Copper The Government of Jharkhand has served a demand notice to Hindustan Copper seeking recovery of ₹929.4 crore, alleging that the company carried out production at the Surda mine without obtaining valid statutory approvals or beyond permitted limits between FY2000-01 and FY2016-17.

Fortis Healthcare Fortis Healthcare reported a 21.9% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹193.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, despite a 17.5% increase in revenue to ₹2,265 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Torrent Pharma Pharmaceutical firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a net profit of ₹635 crore for Q3 FY26, marking a 26.3% increase from ₹503 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

Adani Enterprises The company’s subsidiary, Horizon Aero Solutions, has acquired a 100% stake in Indamer Technics for ₹330 crore, making Indamer Technics a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Zydus Lifesciences The company has secured final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Ammonium Lactate Cream, 12%.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends real estate stocks for 16 February

Signature Global The company has signed an agreement for a joint venture with RMZ, a prominent commercial real estate developer and asset manager, to develop a mixed-use project featuring office spaces, hotels, and retail outlets along the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Lodha Developers The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Solidrise Realty (SRPL) for ₹294 crore.