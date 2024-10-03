Stocks to Watch: Mankind Pharma, Suzlon Energy, Adani Enterprises, Godrej Properties, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Mankind Pharma has received the necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Competition Commission of India, to proceed with its acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines. The deal was formalized in July 2024 through a Share Purchase Agreement involving the company, Bharat Serums, the sellers (Ansamira and Miransa, affiliates of Advent International funds), and minority shareholders Bhaskar Iyer and Abhijit Mukherjee. This acquisition represents a significant step in Mankind Pharma’s strategy to expand its footprint in the pharmaceutical industry.

Adani Enterprises has consolidated its two subsidiaries, Adani Infrastructure and Mundra Solar Technology, into Adani New Industries, which focuses on green hydrogen production and wind turbine manufacturing. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company's renewable energy capabilities. Additionally, Adani Enterprises is planning to raise $1.3 billion through a share sale to institutional investors. This follows setbacks in the past but signals a renewed push towards expanding its business and capitalizing on growth opportunities in the green energy sector.

Suzlon Energy received advisory and warning letters from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd for non-compliance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR). These warnings were related to how the company managed its disclosures regarding the resignation of Independent Director Marc Desaedeleer. This incident underscores the importance of regulatory adherence and transparency in corporate governance for Suzlon.

NTPC subsidiary THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government for the development of 1,600 MW of pumped storage projects. This initiative, involving an investment of ₹8,800 crore, is aimed at enhancing energy storage capacity and grid stability in the region. The project aligns with India’s broader goal of increasing its renewable energy capacity and improving grid reliability.

Godrej Properties has received approval from its board to raise ₹6,000 crore, pending shareholder approval. The capital will be used to fuel the company’s growth initiatives and strengthen its presence in the real estate market. This move reinforces Godrej Properties’ commitment to expanding its portfolio and exploring new opportunities in the sector.

HCL Tech and Foxconn are collaborating on a semiconductor joint venture, with Foxconn investing up to ₹424 crore. The partnership aims to establish a semiconductor manufacturing plant in India, reflecting both companies' commitment to advancing India’s technological infrastructure. This investment is part of Foxconn’s broader strategy to increase its footprint in the country’s burgeoning tech sector.

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide tablets in 40 mg and 80 mg doses. These tablets are used to treat castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. The approval is an important milestone for Zydus as it strengthens its oncology portfolio and expands its presence in the U.S. market.

Aurobindo Pharma has obtained final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Cephalexin tablets in 250 mg and 500 mg dosages. These tablets, bioequivalent to Keflet by Eli Lilly, are used to treat bacterial infections. Aurobindo is also entitled to 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity, positioning the company to capture a significant share of the U.S. market for this medication.

Ashoka Buildcon has secured multiple contracts totaling ₹1,264 crore. These include a letter of award from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a ₹474.10 crore project to design and construct an elevated road from Kalyan Murbad Road to Pune Link Road. Additional contracts include the construction of creek bridges between Kolshet and Kalher, and from Gaimukh to Payegaon. These infrastructure projects highlight Ashoka Buildcon’s ongoing role in regional development.

Hindustan Zinc reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in mined metal production, reaching 256,000 tonnes in the second quarter of FY25. The company also posted a 7 percent rise in refined zinc production, amounting to 198,000 tonnes, and a 12 percent increase in refined lead production, which reached 63,000 tonnes. These positive production numbers indicate steady operational performance and improved output for Hindustan Zinc.

Maruti Suzuki India recorded total sales of 1.84 lakh units in September 2024, marking a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase. While total domestic sales declined by 1.15 percent to 1.57 lakh units, passenger vehicle sales dropped by 3.9 percent to 1.45 lakh units. However, export sales surged by 23.2 percent, with 27,728 units sold compared to the same period last year. Despite challenges in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki's export performance remained strong.

Eicher Motors saw an 11 percent year-on-year growth in Royal Enfield sales, reaching 86,978 units in September 2024. Exports also jumped significantly by 77 percent, with 7,652 units sold compared to 4,319 units in the same period last year. These strong numbers reflect Royal Enfield’s continued appeal both domestically and internationally, with robust demand driving growth.

Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 6.37 lakh units in September 2024, representing an 18.7 percent increase from the previous year. Domestic sales rose by 18.6 percent year-on-year to 6.16 lakh units, while exports climbed by 21.7 percent to 20,344 units. The company’s solid performance exceeded analysts’ expectations, reinforcing its leadership position in the two-wheeler market.