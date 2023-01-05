Stocks to Watch: Marico, RIL, GAIL, Ashok Leyland, DMart, NTPC

Marico: FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said that the firm's consolidated revenue will be in the low single digit in the December quarter on a year-on-year basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation. Marico noted that the FMCG sector witnessed some improvement in demand in the quarter which was more visible in specific categories due to festive fervour and the oncoming winter season. "Urban and premium categories maintained their steady pace of growth. However, recovery in rural demand was not as discernible as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels," said Marico in its regulatory filing.