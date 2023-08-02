Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Ambuja Cements, Adani Total, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC

Ambuja Cements/Sanghi Industries: Reuters reported that Adani-owned Ambuja Cements is making efforts to strengthen its position in the cement industry through the acquisition of a majority stake in the operations of Sanghi Industries. According to sources cited by Reuters, an official announcement of the deal is expected to be made by both companies on Wednesday. However, as of now, the exact percentage of the stake being acquired and the transaction amount remain undisclosed.

