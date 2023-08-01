Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Airtel, SBI, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, Gail India

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd prepaid ₹8,024 crore ahead of schedule to clear part of its deferred liabilities for the spectrum acquired in 2015 as part of a plan to save costs. “The said instalments had an interest rate of 10% and have been prepaid by Airtel, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it," the telco said in a statement on Monday, noting that the amount was paid to the Department of Telecommunications. Airtel continues to enjoy access to well-diversified sources of capital or financing, allowing it to have enhanced financial flexibility in its capital structure.

