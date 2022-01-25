Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea, IEX, Deepak Nitrite

Vodafone Idea: Vi may opt for another tariff hike in 2022, chief executive officer and managing director Ravinder Takkar said in a call with analysts on Monday. The last round of tariff hikes in November happened after two years, which was too long, he said. The telecom operator aims to conclude fund raising by March following renewed interest from investors, after opting for a moratorium on spectrum payments and conversion of interest from deferment to equity, the top executive said. The funds would be used to build higher capex for improving 4G network coverage.