Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea, IEX, Deepak Nitrite

Shares of companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, ICRA, Federal Bank, Pidilite, Raymond, RPG Life Sciences, Allsec Technologies, Star Cement, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, and Finolex Industries will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
Axis Bank: Private lender Axis Bank on Monday reported a 224% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at ₹3,614 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22) compared with a profit of ₹1,116.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Axis Bank's profit registered a 15% growth. The private sector lender's net interest income rose 17% over a year ago to ₹8,653 crore. Other income stood at ₹3,840 crore, up 31% YoY. The bank's retail loans grew 18% YoY and 6% QOQ to ₹3,67,494 crore and accounted for 55% of the net advances.
Burger King India: Quick service restaurant chain Burger King India Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to ₹15.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of ₹29.02 crore during October-December period of the previous fiscal year, Burger King said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was up 71.51 per cent to ₹279.89 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹163.19 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21. Total expenses were at ₹298.23 crore, up 45.56 per cent from ₹204.89 crore in the year-ago period.
Vodafone Idea: Vi may opt for another tariff hike in 2022, chief executive officer and managing director Ravinder Takkar said in a call with analysts on Monday. The last round of tariff hikes in November happened after two years, which was too long, he said. The telecom operator aims to conclude fund raising by March following renewed interest from investors, after opting for a moratorium on spectrum payments and conversion of interest from deferment to equity, the top executive said. The funds would be used to build higher capex for improving 4G network coverage.
SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday reported 84 per cent jump in net profit at ₹386 crore for December quarter 2021-22 on the back of healthy card spends, fall in bad loans and higher income from other sources. The pure-play credit card issuer promoted by the country's largest lender SBI had posted a net profit of ₹210 crore in the year- ago same quarter. Total revenues of the company rose 24 per cent to ₹3,140 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹2,540 crore in the same period of 2020-21, SBI Card said in a release.
IEX: Indian Energy Exchange posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹80.73 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had posted a net profit of ₹58.14 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated. Total income of the company rose to ₹130.77 crore in the December 2021 quarter from ₹96.09 crore in the year-ago period. The board in its meeting held on Monday also approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.
Deepak Nitrite: Chemicals firm Deepak Nitrite (DNL) on Monday reported nearly 12 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company posted a net profit of ₹242.46 crore for the quarter against ₹216.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing. Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 39.49 per cent to ₹1,722.27 crore compared to ₹1,234.69 crore in the same period of FY21.
Shriram Transport: Non-bank financing company Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Monday reported a 6.47 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax at ₹680.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 even as its net interest income increased by 11.16 per cent. The company had reported a profit after tax of ₹727.72 crore in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the board has approved raising of funds under upsized $3.5 nillion programme.
Craftsman Automation: The company reported lower profit at ₹37.6 crore in December quarter against ₹43.4 crore in the same quarter the previous year, revenue increased to ₹554.1 crore from ₹489 crore YoY.
Ramco Cements: The company reported a lower profit at ₹82.6 crore in the December quarter against ₹201.4 crore in the same period previous year; revenue rose to ₹1,549 crore from ₹1,339 crore YoY.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Eeported lower profit at ₹36.38 crore in Q3 against ₹39.16 crore in the previous year; revenue jumped to ₹601.75 crore from ₹506.37 crore YoY.
