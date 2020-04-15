NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news in Wednesday’s trade:

Maruti Suzuki: India’s largest car maker has extended suspension of production of cars at its Gujarat facility till further notice amid rapidly spreading coronavirus, according to a regulatory filing.

Biocon: The Bengaluru-based company along with Mylan, has launched a new drug ‘Fulphila’ in Australia, which can be used for the treatment of cancer patients following chemotherapy.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: The company has launched two new drugs -- generic version of nitroglycerin and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP -- in the US market.

Motherson Sumi: The board of directors of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has given its approval to raise up to ₹10 billion to secure liquidity while dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Hindalco Industries: Nearly 2 years after signing a deal to take over Ohio-based aluminium rolled products maker Aleris Corp, billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries finally completed the acquisition on Tuesday through its subsidiary Novelis Inc.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: The Indian civil aviation industry, which is already facing a debilitating cash crunch, is expected to lose more money with the government’s decision to extend the countrywide lockdown from 14 April to 3 May.

IIFL: Moody's Investors Service on Monday placed ratings of India Infoline Finance Ltd under review for downgrade, citing disruptions to the economy due to covid-19 outbreak and its impact on the NBFC sector.

DBC Bank: The bank’s deposits in quarter ending 31 March rose 6.8 %, year on year to ₹30,373 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of DCB Bank as on 31 March 2020 stood at more than 130%.

Auto companies: Dispatches of passenger vehicles crashed by 51%, year on year in March, as manufacturers across segments had to stop production in the last week of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak, showed data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Monday.

Private Banks: Moody’s on Tuesday said that Yes Bank’s default, the consequent rescue by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government when the covid-19 outbreak was intensifying, has made smaller private sector banks more vulnerable.