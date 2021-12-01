Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Future Retail, Coal India, NTPC

Coal India: State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to invest ₹19,650 crore by FY24 to increase coal transportation capacity by 330 million tonnes (mt) by constructing rail links and setting up joint ventures (JVs). The world’s largest coal miner’s rail mobility play comes against the backdrop of a coal shortage that has raised concerns. The situation has however improved with fuel stock sufficient for nine days at 136 coal-run power projects totalling 166.109 giga watt (GW). Shares of Coal India surged in Tuesday's opening deals after the miner in a regulatory filing on Monday said that the board in its meeting held approved payment of interim dividend for FY22 at ₹9 per share of the face value of ₹10 as against ₹7.5 per share announced last year.