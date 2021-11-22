Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Maruti: Maruti Suzuki India has ruled out getting back into the diesel segment as it believes sales of such vehicles would continue to decline with the onset of the next phase of emission norms in 2023. India's largest carmaker believes the next phase of emission norms will jack up cost of diesel vehicles, further impacting their sales in the market which for the last few years has seen a gradual shift towards petrol cars.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Saudi Aramco have decided to re-evaluate the proposed Investment by Aramco in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business in the light of the Indian firm's new energy forays. hence, the application with NCLT for segregating O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn. In August 2019, RIL and Saudi Aramco had signed a letter of intent for the latter to potentially acquire a 20% stake in the Ambani-led firm.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: The drug major is recalling over 0.11 million bottles of a generic medication used to treat erectile dysfunction in men in the US market due to a manufacturing error. The US arm of Sun Pharma is recalling Tadalafil tablets in the American market, according to the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

ONGC: The petroleum ministry's proposal to give away ONGC's biggest oil and gas fields to foreign companies has met with strong resistance from the officers union of the company, which has said the government should empower and give the company a level-playing field rather than giving away its prime assets to the private sector on a platter. Also, ONGC will invest up to ₹6,000 crore in its arm ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) to meet equity requirements.

Paytm: One97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, reported an overall gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹832 billion (roughly $11.2 billion) for October. Overall GMV for One97 Communications grew to ₹1,956 billion during the quarter ended 30 September, an increase of 107% sequentially.

Punjab National Bank: A vulnerability in the server of Punjab National Bank (PNB) allegedly exposed the personal and financial information of its about 180 million customers for about seven months, according to cyber security firm CyberX9. It has claimed that the vulnerability provided access to the entire digital banking system of PNB with administrative control.

Route Mobile: Global and domestic investor funds, including Steadview Capital Mauritius, PineBridge Global Fund and Kuber India Fund, have invested ₹867.49 crore ($116.8 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in Route Mobile Ltd.

Adani Group: Adani Group said that several containers were seized by Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) teams at Mundra Airport on Thursday from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Zydus Cadila has said that it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Decitabine injection, used to treat certain types of cancers, in the American market. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval was for Decitabine injection in the strength of 50 mg/vial single-dose vial.

FMCG stocks: The repeal of India’s three controversial farm laws may impact sourcing plans of food companies and the recently introduced production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in food processing, industry executives said. Last year, when the laws were announced, several food-focused firms had said they would ease procurement and raise productivity while also lowering wastage and increasing farmer incomes.

