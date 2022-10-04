Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Green, Marico, Britannia, Tata Steel

Marico: FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday said its India business posted low single-digit volume growth in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal. In a quarterly update, the company said demand sentiment in India trended on similar lines as the preceding quarter during most of the second quarter, with some signs of positivity in the last month. "With retail inflation holding firm, downtrading in rural (areas) was still prevalent during the quarter. Urban and premium discretionary segments continued to fare better," it said in a regulatory filing.