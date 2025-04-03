Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Lupin, BEL among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Maruti Suzuki Country's largest car manufacturer plans to raise prices on seven models starting April 8, citing higher input costs, operational expenses, regulatory updates, and new feature additions.

Advertisement

SpiceJet SpiceJet, which operated regular flights to Nepal before the Covid pandemic, has now received approval and designated slots for scheduled flights from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

HDFC Bank The Securities and Exchange Board of India has sent an administrative warning letter to the bank, citing alleged non-compliance related to its custodian activities.

Marcotech Developers Real estate firm Macrotech Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, has accused the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), founded by his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha, of using forged documents to unlawfully capitalize on the 'Lodha' brand and registered trademark.

Hindustan Copper Hindustan Copper has entered into an agreement with CODELCO (Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile) to collaborate and share information.

Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc released its fourth-quarter production update, reporting a 4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in mined metal production.

Advertisement

Lupin Lupin Healthcare (UK), a subsidiary of Lupin, has fully acquired Renascience Pharma for £12.3 million.

Reliance Industries The company has initiated the construction of its first Reliance Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Kanigiri, Andhra Pradesh. This project, with an investment of ₹139 crore, marks the beginning of a larger plan to develop 500 such plants across the state, with a total capital commitment of ₹65,000 crore.

Tata Communications The Board of TC Netherlands has approved a proposal to repurchase issued share capital worth €16.718 million from Tata Communications International Pte (TC Singapore), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Following the buyback, TC Netherlands will become a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Bharat Electronics Bharat Electronics has secured a ₹593 crore contract with the Indian Air Force to provide maintenance services for the Akash Missile System, which the company had previously supplied.

Advertisement