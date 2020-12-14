Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Jubilant Foodworks, Yes Bank, Power Grid

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Banks: Eight of India’s biggest lenders have seen a significant jump in wilful defaults in the six months to September, with such loans rising by over ₹37,000 crore to ₹1.5 trillion. State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank account for 75% of all loans reported as wilful defaults as of 30 September.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker looks to enter the diesel segment once again next year as the vertical continues to draw a lot of customers, especially in the high selling SUV and multipurpose vehicle segments, PTI reported. The auto major had discontinued diesel models from its portfolio with the onset of stricter BS-VI emission norms from April.

Jubilant Foodworks: The quick service restaurant's peer Burger King India is all set to list on exchanges today. Analysts said the burger specialist got the huge response from investors primarily due to its cheaper valuation compared to its rivals Jubilant FoodWorks and Westlife Development (McDonald's).

Cipla: The pharma major has announced the settlement of its patent litigation with Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for Revlimid, generic lenalidomide, in the US.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender has sold 2.56% stake in Coffee Day group-owned Sical Logistics. The bank is also looking to build a brand around its credit card business and aiming to double its customer base in the segment in the next two years, head of its credit card business Rajanish Prabhu has said. The bank is targeting a four-fold rise in its book value over the next two years.

Jindal Steel and Power: The company recorded a 15% growth in its standalone production of crude steel at 6.14 lakh tonnes during November. The company had produced 5.33 lakh tonnes of crude steel during the same month last year.

Cadila Healthcare: The Ahmedabad-based, which is readying to start phase 3 clinical trials of its covid vaccine, claimed that its investigational candidate ZyCoV-D can remain stable even at room temperature for at least three months. This can be a major factor when planning nation-wide vaccine distribution as it would have minimal cold chain requirements when it reaches the hinterland.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹10 at 50% of the paid up equity share capital for the financial year 2020-21. The interim dividend shall be paid on 8 January.

Videocon Industries: Banks have selected the Vedanta group’s ₹5,000- ₹6,000 crore offer for the company after months of negotiations with prospective bidders for the sale of the bankrupt consumer durables firm, The Economic Times reported.

Central Bank of India: The state-owned will raise up to ₹500 crore by issuing non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds in the nature of promissory notes.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via