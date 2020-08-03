Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bandhan Bank, Cadila, IOC, M&M

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 1.3% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales in July. The company’s domestic sales in July stood at 1,01,307 units as against 1,00,006 units in July 2019 with sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso jumping 49.1% to 17,258 units compared to 11,577 units in the same month last year.

Indian Oil Corp: The company will invest ₹13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odisha's Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Tata Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹8,443.98 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020. Tata Motors had posted a net loss of ₹3,679.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company reported 27% jump in its tractor sales at 25,402 units in July. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) had sold 19,992 units of tractor in July 2019. Company’s domestic sales grew 28% to 24,463 units in July this year, as compared to 19,174 units in the year-ago month.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported a 3.97% dip in sales to 5,14,509 units in July compared to the same month of last year. The company had sold a total of 5,35,810 units in July 2019. However, sequentially the sales grew 14% over June and reached more than 95% of wholesale dispatch numbers of the corresponding month in the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Cadila: The pharma company has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market Carbidopa and Levodopa extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of symptoms of Parkinson's disease, in the US market.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Financial Holdings, Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s main shareholder, will sell 337.4 million shares worth $1.4 billion ( ₹10,500 crore) via block deal to meet the RBI shareholding norms. Bandhan Financial Holdings, which owns 60.95% stake in the bank, will be selling 20.95% stake through the share sale, the terms show. The block trades will be executed today.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has received award letter from NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at a cost of ₹1,755 crore. With this award, the company's order book now stands at ₹13,755 crore.

Godrej Agrovet: The company reported a 29.65% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹100.59 crore in the first quarter of FY21. The company had posted a net profit of ₹77.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to the regulatory filing.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The small finance lender reported a 41% decline in net profit to ₹55 crore for the quarter ended 30 June due to higher provision related to covid-19. The bank had reported a profit after tax of ₹94 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via