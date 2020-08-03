Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bandhan Bank, Cadila, IOC, M&M

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported a 3.97% dip in sales to 5,14,509 units in July compared to the same month of last year. The company had sold a total of 5,35,810 units in July 2019. However, sequentially the sales grew 14% over June and reached more than 95% of wholesale dispatch numbers of the corresponding month in the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.