Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Raymond Realty, Lupin among shares in focus today.

Maruti Suzuki

The company reported a 6% year-on-year decline in total sales for June, with sales falling to 167,993 units compared to 179,228 units in June 2024.

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India recorded a 13% year-on-year increase in exports, with overseas shipments accounting for 26.7% of its total sales in the first quarter of FY2026.

SBI Cards

SBI Cards announced that it has received a show cause notice from the Additional Commissioner (East 1) of CGST Gurugram, which proposes to deny input tax credit (ITC) worth 81.93 crore.

Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp recorded total sales of 5.54 lakh units in June 2025, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the 5.03 lakh units sold in the same month last year.

Raymond Realty

Norges Bank offloaded shares worth 41.5 crore in the company, while the parent entity was also involved in a flurry of deals totaling 221 crore.

JSW Energy

JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) for a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh.

Nazara Technologies

Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has finalized the acquisition of a 92.3% ownership stake in AFK Gaming Pvt Ltd.

Trident

The company has been issued a show cause notice by the CGST Commissionerate in Ludhiana over alleged tax dues totaling 51.87 crore.

Lupin

Lupin has secured approval from the US FDA for its loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel, a medication used after eye surgery.

V-Mart Retail

The company delivered robust results in the first quarter of FY2025.

