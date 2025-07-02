Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Raymond Realty, Lupin among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Maruti Suzuki The company reported a 6% year-on-year decline in total sales for June, with sales falling to 167,993 units compared to 179,228 units in June 2024.

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India recorded a 13% year-on-year increase in exports, with overseas shipments accounting for 26.7% of its total sales in the first quarter of FY2026.

SBI Cards SBI Cards announced that it has received a show cause notice from the Additional Commissioner (East 1) of CGST Gurugram, which proposes to deny input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹81.93 crore.

Hero Motocorp Hero MotoCorp recorded total sales of 5.54 lakh units in June 2025, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the 5.03 lakh units sold in the same month last year.

Raymond Realty Norges Bank offloaded shares worth ₹41.5 crore in the company, while the parent entity was also involved in a flurry of deals totaling ₹221 crore.

JSW Energy JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) for a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh.

Nazara Technologies Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has finalized the acquisition of a 92.3% ownership stake in AFK Gaming Pvt Ltd.

Trident The company has been issued a show cause notice by the CGST Commissionerate in Ludhiana over alleged tax dues totaling ₹51.87 crore.

Lupin Lupin has secured approval from the US FDA for its loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel, a medication used after eye surgery.

V-Mart Retail The company delivered robust results in the first quarter of FY2025.