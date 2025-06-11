Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, IIFL Finance, Wipro, Texmaco, IndiGo among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Jun 2025, 08:18 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki

India's leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki, is adjusting the production schedule of its upcoming e-VITARA model because of a shortage of rare earth magnets.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance plans to raise up to 600 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.

Bank of Baroda

A state-owned bank has announced an update to its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which will take effect from June 12, 2025.

Kaynes Technology

The semiconductor manufacturer announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon Private Ltd, has signed an asset purchase agreement with Japan-based Fujitsu General Electronics Limited.

Texmaco

The engineering firm announced that it has secured a 44.04 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited.

Max Financial Services

The company has announced that Sumit Madan will take over as the managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd, with effect from October 1, 2025.

IndiGo

IndiGo announced plans to expand its international operations in Central Asia by introducing direct flights to three major cities: Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Tbilisi in Georgia.

Wipro

Wipro, an IT services firm, has announced a two-year extension of its partnership with Metro AG, a global food wholesale company.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Defence and Germany’s Diehl Defence announced on Tuesday that they are strengthening their strategic collaboration to provide precision-guided munitions to the Indian Armed Forces.

CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen has secured a $100 million multi-currency syndicated social loan facility, which qualifies as an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) automatic route.

