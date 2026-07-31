Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, IOC, Tata Steel among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended their gains for a second straight session on Thursday, July 30, supported by buying in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra and Mahindra. However, broader markets came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while indicating that rate cuts could begin as early as September.

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The Sensex climbed 274 points, or 0.35%, to close at 77,928, while the Nifty 50 gained 67 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 24,317.

“Markets traded in a volatile yet narrow range and settled marginally higher amid mixed cues. After a flat start, the Nifty traded within a narrow range for most of the session. However, buying in heavyweight stocks kept the undertone positive. Consequently, the Nifty settled at 24,317.15, up 0.28%.

Sentiment remained mixed as the US Fed kept rates unchanged but signaled a hawkish stance, boosting rate hike expectations later this year. Further, Brent crude nearing the $90 mark with renewed geopolitical concerns kept markets on edge. However, stability in the rupee and stock specific buying across sectors due to the ongoing earnings season outcome continue to support the recovery. IT, a key contributor to the recent market strength, retreated from its intraday high near the resistance zone, signalling a cautious undertone in the sector,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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As the market remained positive, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Oil Corporation, Dixon Technologies, Urban Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Shares of Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Oil Corporation, Dixon Technologies, Urban Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will remain in focus as the companies will declare Q1 results 2026 today.

Swiggy The food delivery platform posted a smaller-than-expected consolidated net loss for the June quarter, with revenue and operating performance broadly meeting Street expectations. Its net loss narrowed to ₹791 crore from ₹1,197 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Torrent Pharma The company reported a 3.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹566 crore for the June quarter, while revenue from operations jumped 54.8% to ₹4,921 crore.

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Tata Steel The steelmaker recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹2,318.4 crore in the June quarter, marking an 11.6% year-on-year growth from ₹2,077.7 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders The company delivered a robust performance in the June quarter, with net profit climbing 21.5% year-on-year to ₹549.4 crore from ₹452.2 crore. Revenue from operations also grew 12.1% to ₹2,943 crore, compared with ₹2,626 crore a year earlier.

JBM Auto The automotive and electric vehicle manufacturer reported a 14.7% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth in its electric vehicle and auto components businesses.

RailTel Corporation of India The firm reported a net profit of ₹66 crore for the quarter ended June 30, remaining largely unchanged from a year ago, despite posting double-digit year-on-year growth in both revenue and operating profit.

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LIC Housing Finance LIC Housing Finance posted a 9.9% YoY rise in net profit for the June quarter, while its net interest income (NII)—a key indicator of a lender's core earnings—grew only marginally compared to the same period last year.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd consecutive session

Astra Microwave Products Astra Microwave Products said it has received an order worth ₹2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Ministry of Defence enterprise, to supply equipment for the Uttam Radar programme, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.