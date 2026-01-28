Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, ONGC among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a higher note on Wednesday, January 28, on the India-EU trade deal, tracking gains from global markets.

Early trends from Gift Nifty indicated a positive start, with the Index trading up 41 points, or 0.16%, to 25,485 on January 28.

Asian markets opened mostly higher on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US stock market closed in mixed territory ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and earnings reports from major tech companies.

Advertisement

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a firm note today, extending the late-session recovery seen in the previous session. Improving global risk sentiment is likely to encourage fresh buying from oversold levels and prompt short-covering across derivative segments. Additionally, rising optimism ahead of the upcoming Union Budget could lend further support to investor sentiment, setting the stage for a positive start to the trading session. Meanwhile, sustained pressure on the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar, continued net selling by foreign portfolio investors, and unresolved geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could act as near-term headwinds, potentially restraining market momentum at higher levels despite improving risk sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Tuesday, Indian indices closed higher after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU). The Sensex finished at 81,857.48, gaining 320 points or 0.39%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,175.40, up 127 points or 0.51%.

Advertisement

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, TVS Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, BEL Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, TVS Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, and Bharat Electronics Ltd will remain in focus today as companies declare Q3 results.

Vedanta The company said it plans to sell up to 6.7 crore equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), representing 1.59% of its paid-up capital, via an offer for sale on January 28–29.

Vodafone Idea The company delivered a sequential improvement in Q3 FY26, with its net loss narrowing to ₹5,286 crore from ₹5,524 crore in the previous quarter, aided by higher ARPU and stronger operating performance.

Advertisement

Marico The company delivered a solid Q3 showing, posting a net profit of ₹460 crore; meanwhile, revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3,537 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India The insurer said it has invested in 5.12 lakh debentures issued by Bajaj Finance Ltd, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh, taking the total investment to ₹5,120 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services The company delivered a steady Q3FY26 performance, reporting a 5.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹565.9 crore, while revenue jumped 18% to ₹2,111.6 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam RVNL has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a ₹242.5 crore overhead electrification (OHE) upgradation project awarded by South Central Railway, as per an exchange filing.

Advertisement

ONGC The company, via its joint ventures with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), has signed shipbuilding contracts with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for the construction of two very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

PC Jeweller The company delivered a solid Q3 performance, with net profit jumping 31% year-on-year to ₹190 crore and revenue climbing 37% YoY to ₹875 crore, driven by strong festive and wedding-season demand along with better operating leverage.

Vishal Mega Mart The company delivered a robust Q3 showing, posting a 19.1% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹312.9 crore from ₹262.7 crore, while revenue climbed 17% to ₹3,670 crore.

Advertisement