Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprise, UPL

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported total sales of 165,173 units for the month of August 2022, which is 26.37% higher when compared with the sales during the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,537 units, sales to other OEMs of 6,155 units and exports of 21,481 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said.