Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprise, UPL

Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprise, UPL4 min read . 07:47 AM IST
- Celestial Biolabs stock will be in focus as they declare their June quarterly report today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported total sales of 165,173 units for the month of August 2022, which is 26.37% higher when compared with the sales during the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,537 units, sales to other OEMs of 6,155 units and exports of 21,481 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said.
Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported total sales of 165,173 units for the month of August 2022, which is 26.37% higher when compared with the sales during the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,537 units, sales to other OEMs of 6,155 units and exports of 21,481 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said.
LIC: Country's largest insurer LIC intends to raise its market share in non-participating insurance products as well as diversify the channel mix, a top company official said. Having a market share of 65%, the state-owned life insurer offers 17 individual participating products, 17 individual non-participating products, 11 group products and 7 products with rider benefits.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: GMR Power and Urban Infra, an arm of GMR Enterprises, on Thursday said that its board has given the go-ahead to raise up to ₹3,000 crore via issuance of securities. The approval was accorded in the board meeting held on Thursday. "The company at its meeting held on September 1... have approved for raising of funds of up to ₹3,000 crore," GMR Power and Urban Infra ((GPUIL) said in a BSE filing.
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 1.92% increase in total sales at 4,62,608 units in August 2022. The company had sold 4,53,879 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales were at 4,50,740 units as compared to 4,31,137 units in August 2021, a growth of 4.55%, it added. Exports, however, declined to 11,868 units from 22,742 units in the corresponding period of last year.
Adani Enterprise: Adani Enterprises Ltd will replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group and Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee - Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make the changes as a part of its periodic review, a release said on Thursday.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte Ltd on Thursday offloaded 16.60 lakh shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) for ₹204 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,230 apiece, valuing the transaction at ₹204.18 crore. At the end of the June quarter, General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte Ltd owned a 17.24% stake in the company, as per data available with the bourse.
UPL: Agriculture solutions provider UPL Corporation on Thursday said Mike Frank has been elevated as the chief executive officer (CEO) of UPL Ltd. Frank will also be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors, the company said in a statement. UPL's Global Crop Protection (CP) business manages all CP assets outside of India.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm, CuraTeQ Biologics, plans to invest around ₹300 crore on capacity expansion of biologics manufacturing facilities. The board of directors of CuraTeQ Biologics Pvt Ltd, at its meeting held on Thursday, approved the expansion of its operations by establishing another mammalian cell culture manufacturing facility of higher capacity to cater to future requirements, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday evinced interest to develop 5,000 MW of renewable energy projects in Punjab. SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh today and expressed keen interest in developing 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state, a company statement said.
Eicher Motors: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors, on Thursday reported a 53% increase in total sales at 70,112 units in August 2022. The company had sold 45,860 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 62,236 units as against 38,572 units in August 2021, registering a growth of 61%, it added. Exports grew by 8.1% at 7,876 units last month as compared to 7,288 units in the year-ago period, the company said.