Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Yes Bank, HUL, Vedanta, HDFC, TCS

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that could be in news in Thursday’s session:

Maruti Suzuki: The company will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the 12 May. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

State bank of India: India’s largest public sector lender on Wednesday decided to allow non-banking finance companies to avail of the three-month repayment moratorium permitted by Reserve Bank of India.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹2,629 crore for the March quarter, helped by a massive gain of over ₹6,200-crore arising out of a controversial write-off of bond investors' investment.

Hindustan Unilever: GlaxoSmithKline is selling $3.45 billion worth of shares in Unilever's Indian business according to a Reuters report. The shares are being sold for 1,850 to 1,950 rupees, a 3%-8% discount to Wednesday's close of ₹2,010.20.

Vedanta: The company’s plans to sell a minority stake in its Indian oil unit have stalled after a collapse in crude prices, Bloomberg reported adding that the talks could resume when oil prices stabilize, Vedanta may also explore other fundraising options to reduce its debt.

HDFC: India’s largest mortgage lender plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore by issuing bonds via secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis with an issue size of ₹2,500 crore and an option to retain over-subscription of up to ₹2,500 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratory: The Hyderabad-based pharma company has received approval from the US health regulator for its new drug application, Elyxyb oral solution, which is used in the treatment of migraine.

NHPC: The board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to raise debt upto ₹2,000 crore during FY21 via issuance of secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, nonconvertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

TCS: The IT major will provide digital banking solutions to US-based Continental Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-owned lender has cut the MCLR for the benchmark one-year tenor loan by 0.10% to 8.15 per cent, with effect from May 10.

