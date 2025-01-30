Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, IFCI, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Maruti Suzuki: India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported a 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit, reaching ₹3,525 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal year. Revenue from operations rose 16 percent YoY to ₹38,492 crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹4,470 crore, marking a 14 percent increase YoY, though margins declined slightly to 11.6 percent.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported a 22.5 percent YoY decline in net profit, amounting to ₹5,451 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This was lower than the ₹7,025 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue, however, increased 1.8 percent YoY to ₹1.13 lakh crore. At the operating level, EBITDA dropped 14.7 percent to ₹13,081 crore compared to ₹15,333 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance reported a 17 percent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹4,247 crore, surpassing analyst estimates. The total revenue from operations rose 13 percent to ₹16,035 crore. Net interest income (NII) saw a significant 23 percent YoY jump to ₹9,382 crore.

Adani Power: Adani Power’s net profit for the quarter increased by 7.4 percent to ₹2,940 crore, up from ₹2,737 crore in the previous year. Revenue grew by 5.2 percent YoY to ₹13,671.2 crore. The company’s EBITDA rose by 8 percent to ₹5,023 crore, with the margin expanding to 36.7 percent from 35.8 percent in the previous year. Additionally, the board approved enhanced fund-raising limits through Non-Convertible Debentures and a Qualified Institutional Placement.

Advertisement

IFCI: IFCI announced that its board has approved a ₹500 crore capital infusion through the preferential issue of shares to the Government of India. The board approved issuing 8,07,23,280 shares, subject to an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 28. The government’s holding in IFCI is expected to increase from the existing 71.72 percent.

Restaurant Brands Asia: Restaurant Brands Asia, which operates Burger King and Popeyes in India, reported a net loss of ₹50.3 crore for Q3 FY25, wider than the ₹36 crore loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 5.8 percent YoY to ₹639 crore. EBITDA rose 1.6 percent to ₹69.4 crore compared to ₹68.3 crore in the previous year.

Advertisement

CAMS: Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported a 40.5 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching ₹125.5 crore. Revenue grew 28 percent YoY to ₹369.7 crore, while EBITDA surged 33.5 percent to ₹172.3 crore. Margins improved to 46.6 percent from 44.5 percent in the previous year.

Arvind SmartSpaces: Real estate firm Arvind SmartSpaces reported a massive 331 percent YoY increase in net profit, reaching ₹50 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹12 crore in the previous year. Revenue soared 149 percent to ₹210 crore from ₹84 crore in the corresponding period.

Advertisement

Afcons Infra: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, secured a ₹1,283 crore contract from Hindustan Gateway Container Terminal Kandla Private Ltd. The project involves designing and constructing the marine package for the container terminal at Tuna Tekra, Gujarat, and is expected to be completed within 29 months.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises reported a 221.36 percent YoY surge in net profit at ₹236.2 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹73.5 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 24.7 percent YoY to ₹1,463.9 crore. EBITDA increased by 57.8 percent YoY to ₹413.7 crore.

Advertisement

GR Infraprojects: GR Infraprojects Ltd emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a ₹262.28 crore railway infrastructure project under Western Railway. The contract involves converting a 38.9 km track from Kosamba to Umarpada in the Vadodara division.

Raymond: Raymond Ltd reported a 61 percent YoY decline in net profit at ₹72.3 crore for Q3 FY25, down from ₹185.4 crore in the previous year. However, revenue from operations surged 40.6 percent to ₹953.9 crore, driven by strong performance in the real estate segment.

Advertisement

Hitachi Energy: Hitachi Energy India Ltd reported a nearly fivefold increase in net profit at ₹137.4 crore, supported by a record-high order backlog of ₹18,994.4 crore as of December 31, 2024. Operational EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹168.9 crore, yielding a margin of 10.1 percent.

Blue Star: Air conditioning and refrigeration firm Blue Star Ltd reported a 31.8 percent YoY rise in net profit at ₹132.5 crore for Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 25.3 percent to ₹2,807.4 crore from ₹2,241 crore in the previous year.