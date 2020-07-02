IOC, BPCL, HPCL: India’s petroleum product consumption has sharply recovered from the lowest slump recorded since 2007 due to the coroanvirus induced lockdown and reached 88% of the normal levels last month, the petroleum ministry said. “India’s overall petroleum products consumption, which had nosedived in last week of March and April this year, is now steadily getting to its pre-lockdown levels in June’20, as emanating from the PSUs’ (IOC, BPC and HPC) sales figures," the ministry added.