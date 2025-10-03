Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, RIL, Coal India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki posted a 3% year-on-year increase in total sales for September, reaching 1,89,665 units compared to 1,84,727 units in the corresponding month last year.

Waaree Energies The company has cleared a proposal to expand the capacity of its Lithium-Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell and BESS manufacturing facility from 3.5 GWh to 20 GWh, along with an additional capital expenditure of ₹8,000 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions.

Tata Motors The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2FY26 at 15.07 lakh units, marking a 22 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by robust demand for two- and three-wheelers. For September, sales grew 12% to 5.41 lakh units, supported by strong performance in motorcycles, scooters, and EVs.

Reliance Industries Reliance Consumer Products is set to collaborate with several regional water producers for its new affordable water brand, Campa Sure, which aims to shake up the highly competitive and fragmented ₹30,000-crore packaged water market through aggressive pricing.

Coal India The company reported production of 48.97 MT in September 2025, marking a 3.9% year-on-year decline, while off-take slipped 1.1% to 53.56 MT. The provisional figures reflect performance for the April–September 2025 period.

United Spirits The company announced that the Bombay High Court has set aside the ₹443 crore water charge claims raised by Maharashtra’s Water Resources Department.

V-Mart Retail The company reported a 22% year-on-year revenue increase in Q2 FY26, reaching ₹807 crore, driven by 11% growth in same-store sales. It also expanded its presence by opening 25 new outlets, taking the total store count to 533.

RBL Bank The bank has been issued a GST show cause notice amounting to ₹92 crore, including interest and penalty, for FY20, concerning input tax credit claimed under its digital banking registration.

PVR Inox The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into multiplex operator PVR INOX for allegedly misusing its dominant position by continuing to charge producers a virtual print fee, despite cinema halls having completely transitioned to digital projection.

Hyundai Motor India The company has begun producing passenger vehicles at its Talegaon plant in Pune, which has an annual installed capacity of 1.7 lakh units.