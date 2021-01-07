Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, TCS, telecom companies, Lupin, poultry companies

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker’s total production in December 2020 increased 33.78% to 1,55,127 units. Maruti Suzuki India had produced a total 1,15,949 units in the same month of 2019. Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,53,475 units last month as compared with 1,14,962 units in December 2019, a growth of 33.5%.

TCS: Tata Sons tendered shares worth ₹9,997 crore of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the IT major's ₹16,000 crore-buyback offer that concluded recently. The single largest shareholder of TCS, Tata Sons tendered more than 3.33 crore shares during the offer, according to a regulatory filing.

Lupin: Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim oral suspension used to treat bacterial infections.

State Bank of India: India’s largest public sector lender has raised $600 million through offshore bonds. The five and half year duration bonds raised by SBI’s London branch were priced at a coupon of 1.8%.

Bandhan Bank: Private lender Bandhan Bank’s loans and advances grew by 23% year-on-year to ₹80,255 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The advances were at ₹65,456 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Wipro: Strengthening the India-Israel scientific collaboration, Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel's Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology.

Poultry companies: Shares of poultry companies like Venkys, Ovobel Foods, Simran Farms and Uniroyal Marine may be in focus today. Over 69,000 birds including ducks and chicken were culled in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala on Wednesday to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

Telecom companies: The government will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on 1 March, aiming to raise at least ₹3.92 trillion this fiscal year that saw its revenues crumble. The department of telecommunications (DoT) has invited eligible bidders to participate in the auction of spectrum blocks in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands.

PNC Infratech: CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over ₹447 crore through an open market transaction. On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of ₹175.12 apiece aggregating to ₹447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender’s credit growth rose a marginal 0.7% to ₹1,10,499 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020. IDFC First Bank had an outstanding loan of ₹1,09,698 crore as of December 31, 2019, and on a quarterly basis, the loan growth was 3% from ₹1,06,828 crore as on September 30, 2020, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

