Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, TCS, telecom companies, Lupin, poultry companies

Telecom companies: The government will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on 1 March, aiming to raise at least ₹3.92 trillion this fiscal year that saw its revenues crumble. The department of telecommunications (DoT) has invited eligible bidders to participate in the auction of spectrum blocks in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands.