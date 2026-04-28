Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Trent, Eternal, RailTel among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Investor sentiment towards domestic equities improved in Monday’s session on April 27, as benchmark indices rose close to 1%, breaking a three-day losing streak. The uptrend was primarily led by a rebound in technology stocks, with strong performances from pharma and consumer goods shares adding further support.

Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex gained 0.80% each. The broader market also followed suit, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing more than 1.5%.

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However, the market is likely to snap its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Tuesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,076 mark, down over 14.50 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note, with Gift Nifty indicating a largely flat start around the 24,070 zone. While the index remains near key support levels, the broader setup suggests a balance between supportive global cues and lingering macro uncertainties,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Tuesday, April 28 -

Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India, Fedbank Financial Services Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India, Fedbank Financial Services will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Trent Trent has set Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible for its maiden bonus issue, which will be offered in a 1:2 ratio.

RailTel Corporation of India A telecom infrastructure company has secured a letter of acceptance from Eastern Coalfields Limited for a contract worth ₹145.47 crore, inclusive of taxes.

Bajaj Housing Finance Bajaj Housing Finance reported a stable performance for the March quarter, with profit after tax increasing 14% YoY to ₹669 crore, while net total income rose 20% to ₹1,141 crore, driven by robust loan growth and steady asset quality.

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Nippon India AMC Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) posted a 29% YoY increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, driven by a rise in assets under management and consistent growth in systematic inflows.

AU Small Finance Bank The small finance bank reported a 65.1% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹831.4 crore for the fourth quarter, up from ₹504 crore in the corresponding period last year. For FY26, its net profit rose 25% year-on-year to ₹2,641 crore, compared with ₹2,106 crore in FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra M&M has finalized a Share Purchase Agreement with select promoters of Carnot Technologies to acquire an additional 28.03% stake in the company from them.

Samvardhana Motherson International Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) is set to acquire a 51% equity stake in Nissin Advanced Coating Indo Co (Nissin India) from Japan-based Nissin Electric Co.

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City Union Bank Along with its March quarter results announced on April 27, the bank declared a bonus issue and dividend, highlighting its earnings growth and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Rallis India The agri-solutions provider posted a net loss of ₹15 crore in the fourth quarter, narrowing from a loss of ₹32 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.