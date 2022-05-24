Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Marico, ONGC

Birlasoft: The company has posted net profit of Rs. 132.897 crores for the period ended March 31 as against Rs. 113.967 crores for the quarter ago period. Its revenue stood at ₹1,104.2 crore against ₹1,071.9 crore. The company will buyback up to 2.79% of shares at a price of ₹500 apiece for an amount up to ₹390 crore.

