Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Marico, ONGC

Companies that will announce their March quarter earnings today are Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Balkrishna, Balrampur Chini, Bank of India, JM Financial, Ipca Labs, Minda Industries, Strides Pharma and Zee Media among others.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
Marico: The FMCG major has acquired a majority 54% stake in the digital-first healthy breakfast and snacks brand True Elements for an undisclosed amount. True Elements' existing leadership team will continue to run the brand independently and build synergies, it added.
Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker has agreed to acquire 12.09% equity stake in Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd. for ₹2 crore. SSPL is an artificial intelligence software company that specialises in visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.
Zomato: The Indian food delivery firm reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Monday as expenses nearly doubled, although revenue jumped 75%. The company's consolidated net loss widened to ₹3.60 billion for the three months ended March. 31, from ₹1.31 billion a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose to ₹12.12 billion rupees from ₹6.92 billion.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: State-owned ONGC said it has become the first gas producer to trade domestic gas on the Indian Gas Exchange, trading unspecified volumes from its eastern offshore KG-DWN-98/2 block.
Birlasoft: The company has posted net profit of Rs. 132.897 crores for the period ended March 31 as against Rs. 113.967 crores for the quarter ago period. Its revenue stood at ₹1,104.2 crore against ₹1,071.9 crore. The company will buyback up to 2.79% of shares at a price of ₹500 apiece for an amount up to ₹390 crore.
Ramco Cements: The company reported a decline of 45.22% in consolidated net profit at ₹118.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. Total revenue was up 4.94% at ₹1,722.68 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹1,641.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Rupa & Co: The company has accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha from the post of chief executive officer, effective from May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of chief financial officer of the company.
Bharat Electronics: The company's net profit for March quarter fell 16% year-on-year to ₹1140 crore. Revenue for the quarter fell 9% to ₹6320 crore.
Shilpa Medicare: The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, has considered and recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.10 (110%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2021-2022.
NHPC: The state-run firm plans to develop India’s largest floating solar project of 300 MW over Indravati river in Odisha in joint venture with the state government. A tender for the same has been floated with India’s largest power generation firm in talks for inking a power purchase agreement, said the chairman and managing director Abhay Kumar Singh.