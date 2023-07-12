Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Tata Motors, BoB, Delta Corp, ITC, Adani Enterprises

Maruti Suzuki/M&M/Tata Motors: The tweak in the definition of an SUV for attracting a cess over and above the GST rate will provide clarity on the taxation structure for utility vehicles, ensuring that the rate entry is more precise leaving little room for interpretation on the ambit of ground clearance, auto industry experts said on Tuesday. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided that the definition of an SUV will include only the length (4 metres and above), engine capacity (1,500 cc and more), and ground clearance (unladen ground clearance of 170 mm and more).