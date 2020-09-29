Stocks to Watch: Max Healthcare, Jet Airways, Zydus Wellness, IIFL Finance, BPCL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Max Healthcare: Max Ventures Investment Holdings has sold shares worth nearly ₹182 crore in Max Healthcare Institute through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded 1.67 crore shares of Max Healthcare at ₹108.88 apiece, valuing the deal at ₹181.96 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company and its joint venture partner have completed 74% equity stake sale in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd (JKTPL) to IndiGrid.

Zydus Wellness: The Finance and Administration Committee of the company has approved the issue and allotment of 38 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹1,690.00 per equity share, aggregating to nearly ₹650 core.

Jet Airways: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the insolvent airline Jet Airways (India) Limited on Monday gave the airline's bidders to come up with a revised offer by 30 September, after initial bids were deemed unsatisfactory, according to a Mint report.

Shalby: The board of directors of the company has passed an enabling resolution to reduce the promoters’ holding from the current 79.45% to 75% and to increase public shareholding to at least 25%.

IIFL Finance: Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded IIFL Finance corporate family rating (CFR) by a notch to B2 from B1 on the company's asset quality concerns. Obligations rated B2 are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk.

Central Bank of India: The capital raising committee of the bank has approved allotment of 16.58 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹15.38 per equity share, aggregating to about ₹255 crore.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday defended it paying $54 million on behalf of its bankrupt partner Videocon group in its Brazilian joint venture, saying it was to defend the asset and to follow the law of the land and that the move has increased its stake in the JV to over 54.5% now.

Tata group firms: The Shapoorji Pallonji group will offer the Tata group easy terms, including the option to stagger payments, to help India’s largest conglomerate buy out the Mistry family’s ₹1.5 trillion stake in Tata Sons Ltd and end a festering feud between the groups that were once close allies, according to a Mint report.

Telecom companies: The Cellular Operators of India has urged the department of telecommunications to allocate spectrum in the E and V bands, crucial for 5G services and used as backhaul for mobile broadband services, through auctions.

