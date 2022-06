Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Metropolis Healthcare: Billionaire Gautam Adani and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, the country’s biggest operator of hospitals, are evaluating bids to pick up a majority stake in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, two people familiar with the development said.

Adani Enterprises: West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the state government has given its nod to Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city.

TCS: India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expects the rate of staff departures to fall and demand for its services to rise as companies continue with their pandemic-hastened digitisation processes, a company executive said.

NMDC: The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has made a sharp reduction of ₹1,100 per tonne in the price of lump ore and ₹1,000 in case of fines. The prices are effective from June 5, 2022, the company which is also the largest seller of the mineral said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

SBI Card: SBI Card and Payment Services on Monday said its board has approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹2,500 crore.

Infibeam Avenues: Fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Monday said it is expanding its presence in Australia by opening wholly-owned subsidiary Infibeam Avenues Australia Pty Ltd to tap the burgeoning Australian digital payment space.

Dish TV India: A 0.51% stake in the company was offloaded by promoter entity World Crest Advisors LLP through open market transactions.

NBFC stocks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper regulatory layer will have to set aside anywhere between 0.25-2% of a loan being regularly repaid as provisions.

Cement stocks: Demand for cement picked up in the June quarter, the peak season for construction before monsoon, in a piece of good news for manufacturers struggling with high input costs.

Shriram City Union Finance: Shriram Value Services and other promoters bought 2.03% stake in the company through open market transactions.