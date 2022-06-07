Stocks to Watch: Metropolis Healthcare, Adani Enterprises, SBI Cards, TCS

Indian indices on Monday shrugged of early losses to settle marginally lower dragged by selling pressure in finance, infra, technology, and metal stocks.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
Metropolis Healthcare: Billionaire Gautam Adani and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, the country’s biggest operator of hospitals, are evaluating bids to pick up a majority stake in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, two people familiar with the development said.
Adani Enterprises: West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the state government has given its nod to Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city.
TCS: India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expects the rate of staff departures to fall and demand for its services to rise as companies continue with their pandemic-hastened digitisation processes, a company executive said.
NMDC: The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has made a sharp reduction of ₹1,100 per tonne in the price of lump ore and ₹1,000 in case of fines. The prices are effective from June 5, 2022, the company which is also the largest seller of the mineral said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
SBI Card: SBI Card and Payment Services on Monday said its board has approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹2,500 crore.
Infibeam Avenues: Fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Monday said it is expanding its presence in Australia by opening wholly-owned subsidiary Infibeam Avenues Australia Pty Ltd to tap the burgeoning Australian digital payment space.
Dish TV India: A 0.51% stake in the company was offloaded by promoter entity World Crest Advisors LLP through open market transactions.
NBFC stocks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper regulatory layer will have to set aside anywhere between 0.25-2% of a loan being regularly repaid as provisions.
Cement stocks: Demand for cement picked up in the June quarter, the peak season for construction before monsoon, in a piece of good news for manufacturers struggling with high input costs.
Shriram City Union Finance: Shriram Value Services and other promoters bought 2.03% stake in the company through open market transactions.