Stocks to Watch: Minda Industries, Infosys, TVS Motors, Biocon

Stocks to Watch: Minda Industries, Infosys, TVS Motors, Biocon2 min read . 07:31 AM IST
- Indian indices snapped their four-day gain on Wednesday amid weak global market trends and inflation concerns.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
Minda Industries: The firm bought 5.24% stake in a Germany based company for 15 million euros.
Infosys: The IT major has signed an agreement with venture capital firm The House Fund for an investment of $10 million.
TVS Motors: Private equity giants TPG Capital and KKR & Co. are in talks with TVS Motor Co. Ltd to invest at least $300 million to fund the expansion of its electric vehicle business.
Biocon: Bangalore-based biopharmaceutical company, Biocon to acquire a 26% stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven for solar power. The transaction will cost around ₹7.50 crore. Through the acquisition, Biocon plans to enhance its renewable-based power consumption.
Delta Corp: The GST council on Wednesday decided to refer the report of the Group of Ministers on casinos, online gaming and horse racing back to the panel of ministers for further deliberation.
IIFL Wealth Management: The company on Wednesday announced Nikunj Kedia has been elevated to the role of head of products at the company.
Home First Finance Company: Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long-term credit rating of Home First Finance Company India from [ICRA] A+ ‘Positive’ to [ICRA]AA- ‘Stable’. The ratings cover a Rs. 3,500 crore term loan and a Rs. 230 crore Non- Convertible Debentures programme.
Transport companies: The GST Council has decided to give relief to the transport sector by way of a reduction in the tax rate at its two-day meeting which concluded in here on Wednesday.
Panchsheel Organics: The firm's board approved the issue of 1.7 million equity shares at a price of ₹183.15 per share, and another 1.3 million warrant shares on a preferential basis.
MTAR Technologies: A stake of 0.2% in the company was sold by investor Fabmohur Advisors LLP through open market transactions on 28 June.