Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, Maruti, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Green, Indiamart

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Mindtree: The IT firm owned by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd, posted a 65.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹326.5 crore for the third quarter-ended December on the back of improvement in operational efficiencies. On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 28.7%. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,023.7 crore, up 5% sequentially and 3% on an annual basis driven by broad-based growth across verticals and service lines.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker on Monday said it has increased the price for select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs. The new prices are effective from January 18.

L&T Finance Holdings: The non-bank lender's board has approved raising up to ₹3,000 crore through a rights issue. The offer will open on 1 February and close on 15 February, The lender has fixed ₹65 per share for the offer and an entitlement ratio at 17:74 (17 equity shares for every 74 shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company), as on the record date.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The hospital chain launched a qualified institutional placement offering, aiming to raise as much as ₹1,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors. The hospital chain’s board has fixed a floor price of ₹2,508.58 apiece for the share sale, based on SEBI’s pricing formula for such transactions.

Adani Green Energy: Promoter Adani Trading Services LLP offloaded shares worth nearly ₹3,309 crore in the firm, through open market transactions. According to block deal data on the BSE, the promoter sold over 3.61 lakh scrips of the firm for ₹3,308.82 crore. Through separate transactions, Acme Trade and Investment Ltd purchased shares of Adani Green Energy at the same price.

Indiamart Intermesh: The company posted a 29% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹80 crore for the quarter ended December due to "marginal improvement in realisation of existing customers and increase in number of paying subscription suppliers". Its revenue from operations stood at ₹174 crore, up 5% year-on-year.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company reported a 64% in its consolidated net profit to ₹80.69 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's total income was ₹756.81 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal year, against ₹1,317.70 crore a year ago.

RBL Bank: The bank’s board has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the managing director and CEO of the bank for three years, effective 30 June. As per the regulatory filing, under Ahuja’s leadership, the deposits of the bank have grown almost 40 times, while advances have grown more than 45 times since 2011.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's December quarter consolidated profit fell to ₹694.8 million versus ₹1.6 billion rupees a year ago. Consolidated revenue declined to ₹15.47 billion rupees against ₹17.43 billion a year ago.

