Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, Maruti, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Green, Indiamart

Mindtree: The IT firm owned by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd, posted a 65.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹326.5 crore for the third quarter-ended December on the back of improvement in operational efficiencies. On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 28.7%. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,023.7 crore, up 5% sequentially and 3% on an annual basis driven by broad-based growth across verticals and service lines.

