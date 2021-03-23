NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Mindtree Ltd: The company has signed a multi-year agreement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems, as per which it will help accelerate the company’s IT transformation initiatives. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Piramal Enterprises: The company said it has raised ₹4,050 crore through issuance of long term five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in two tranches.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: S&P Global Ratings on Monday affirmed state-owned oil producer’s senior unsecured notes at ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook. S&P also affirmed ONGC’s senior unsecured notes at BBB-, outlook stable. S&P affirmed the company’s standalone credit profile of 'BBB+'.

IndusInd Bank: Moody's Investors Service on Monday affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank Ltd at Ba1 and revised its outlook to stable from negative, citing the bank's strong capital and core profitability. That apart, Moody's has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba2.

Tata Communications: The government has raised ₹8,846 crore through the sale of its 26.12% stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL), inching closer to the revised disinvestment target for FY21.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: RailTel Corporation of India on Monday reported a 60.4% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹69.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020. The company’s board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital, which is ₹1 per share, to be paid on 5 April 2021.

BPCL: The oil marketing company’s board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd with the company and their respective shareholders, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Future Retail Ltd: The Delhi high court has stayed the single judge bench order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

Edelweiss Group: Wealth management firm PAG Group has invested ₹2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management, Edelweiss Group said in a regulatory filing. PAG Group and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd will be the shareholders in the wealth management unit, with PAG holding the controlling stake.

KNR Constructions Ltd: The company received a letter of acceptance for a ₹1,100 highway contract on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis in the Karnataka.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via