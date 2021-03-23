Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, Piramal Enterprises, ONGC, IndusInd, Future Retail

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: RailTel Corporation of India on Monday reported a 60.4% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹69.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020. The company’s board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital, which is ₹1 per share, to be paid on 5 April 2021.

