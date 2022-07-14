Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, Tata Power, Infosys, Dabur, JSW Energy

ACC, Angel One, GTPL Hathway L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel Long are some of the companies that will declare their June quarter earnings on Thursday
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in news today:
Mindtree:The IT company's net profit for the June quarter rose 37.3% from the year ago to ₹471.6 crore, driven by improved operational efficiencies, increased utilization and revenue growth. The Bengaluru-based company reported first quarter revenue of ₹3,121 crore, up 36.2% year-on-year on the back of healthy demand for its digital capabilities. Revenues grew 7.7% on a sequential basis.
Tata Power: The company's wholly owned subsidiary TP Saurya has received the 'Letter of Award' from Solar Energy Corporation of India for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka. The subsidiary received the LoA through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 24 months.
Infosys: The IT major on Wednesday signed a definitive agreement to acquire Denmark-based BASE life science, a leading technology and consulting firm in the life sciences industry, for up to €110 million (about $111 million). The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of FY23.
Dabur India: The FMCG company, through its subsidiaries, has acquired the entire stake in Bangladesh-based Asian Consumer Care from its joint venture partner Advanced Chemical Industries for about ₹51 crore. Dabur held 76% stake in the firm before acquisition through its subsidiary Dabur International, while the remaining was held by Advanced Chemical Industries.
JSW Energy: The company on Wednesday said its subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India. It has received the letter of award for a total wind capacity of 300 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited.
RITES: HDFC Mutual Fund on Wednesday sold 50.4 lakh shares of the company, representing nearly 2.1% stake in the firm, through bulk deals on NSE and BSE. It sold the stake at ₹235 a share.
Tata Metaliks: The Tata group company's net profit fell 98.7% year-on-year to ₹1.22 crore. Revenue rose 10.5% to ₹666.4 crore. Ebitda fell 84.3% to ₹24.13 crore, and operating margin dropped to 3.62% from 25.46% a year ago.
NHPC: The state-run company on Wednesday said the power ministry has approved an investment of ₹973 crore for the proposed 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydro electric project in Jammu & Kashmir. Sawalkot project is a run-of-the-river project proposed on the river Chenab in district Ramban & Udhampur of Jammu & Kashmir.
Balaji Telefilms: Ekta Kapoor-owned film, television and web content production house Balaji Telefilms has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as group chief executive officer. Kumar takes over from Nachiket Pantvaidya who had quit the company this May within a year of joining for a second stint.
Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share for 2022-23, amounting to ₹8,873.17 crore. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines. The record date for payment of interim dividend is July 21.