Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Mindtree: IT company Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹473.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 compared to the year-ago period. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

RailTel: RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna central government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has received a work order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) worth ₹11.57 crore for the installation of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) at 33 locations across the country.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The firm signed an memorandum of understanding with Mahanadi Coalfields.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank will provide a loan of nearly ₹500 crore for setting up a 66 MW hydro electric project in Himachal Pradesh.

Wipro: IT major Wipro Limited has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India head. Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro's business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements, it said in a statement on Monday.

IT stocks: Heavy sell-off in the sector on Monday could offer an opportunity for investors to make an entry.

TVS Motor: Jwalamukhi Investment on Monday offloaded TVS Motor Company's shares worth ₹212 crore through an open market transaction.

Mahindra Lifespace: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd said it has bought 11.5 acres of land in the suburban Pimpri, in Pune. The land is estimated to have a developable potential of about 2 million sq ft of saleable area and a gross development value of ₹1,700 crore.

Bank stocks: State Bank of India (SBI) has raised loan rates for corporates and some retail borrowers by 10 basis points, setting the stage for a wave of rate hikes across the banking sector. The rate hike, the first from India’s largest lender in more than three years, indicates the turn in the interest rate cycle, as rising inflation prompts central banks to exit easy money policies.

Oil & Gas stocks: Crude oil prices continue to remain high and are likely to have an impact on stocks of oil & gas firms.