Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies Ltd on Friday said its board has approved issuance of equity shares worth ₹25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd on a preferential basis.

3i Infotech: The company was awarded work order by Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

V-Mart Retail: SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes acquired more stakes in the retail company.

Coal India: Subsidiary BCCL has posted a record 61 per cent growth in its production to 3.24 million tonne (mt) in February this year over the corresponding month last fiscal, a company statement said.

Tube Investments of India: The firm's subsidiary acquired 70% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility.

Airline stocks: The oil prices are likely to increase and this will hit aviation firms such as Indigo, Spicejet.

Oil stocks: The oil marketing companies such as ONGC, IOCL are likely to gain as crude prices go up.

FMCG stocks: Rising inflation and raw material prices will have an impact of FMCG firms.

