Stocks to Watch: Nazara Tech, Coal India, Tube Investments

Stocks to Watch: Nazara Tech, Coal India, Tube Investments1 min read . 07:36 AM IST
- Foreign institutional investors are likely to continue their selling streak and this will have an impact on those with heavy exposure
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies Ltd on Friday said its board has approved issuance of equity shares worth ₹25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd on a preferential basis.
Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies Ltd on Friday said its board has approved issuance of equity shares worth ₹25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd on a preferential basis.
3i Infotech: The company was awarded work order by Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.
V-Mart Retail: SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes acquired more stakes in the retail company.
Coal India: Subsidiary BCCL has posted a record 61 per cent growth in its production to 3.24 million tonne (mt) in February this year over the corresponding month last fiscal, a company statement said.
Tube Investments of India: The firm's subsidiary acquired 70% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility.
Airline stocks: The oil prices are likely to increase and this will hit aviation firms such as Indigo, Spicejet.
Oil stocks: The oil marketing companies such as ONGC, IOCL are likely to gain as crude prices go up.
FMCG stocks: Rising inflation and raw material prices will have an impact of FMCG firms.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!