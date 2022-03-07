Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to Watch: Nazara Tech, Coal India, Tube Investments

Stocks to Watch: Nazara Tech, Coal India, Tube Investments

On Friday, Sensex fell 769 points to close at 54,334; Nifty slumped 253 points to end at 16245.
1 min read . 07:36 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Foreign institutional investors are likely to continue their selling streak and this will have an impact on those with heavy exposure

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies Ltd on Friday said its board has approved issuance of equity shares worth 25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd on a preferential basis.

3i Infotech: The company was awarded work order by Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

V-Mart Retail: SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes acquired more stakes in the retail company.

Coal India: Subsidiary BCCL has posted a record 61 per cent growth in its production to 3.24 million tonne (mt) in February this year over the corresponding month last fiscal, a company statement said.

Tube Investments of India: The firm's subsidiary acquired 70% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility.

Airline stocks: The oil prices are likely to increase and this will hit aviation firms such as Indigo, Spicejet.

Oil stocks: The oil marketing companies such as ONGC, IOCL are likely to gain as crude prices go up.

FMCG stocks: Rising inflation and raw material prices will have an impact of FMCG firms.

