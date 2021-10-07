Stocks to watch: Nazara Technologies, TCS, Srei

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TCS: Global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization Tata Consultancy Services, has announced that its long-standing partnership with State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, has been extended for another five years as the bank embarks on its next leg of growth based on the three pillars of technology, resilience and people.

Nazara Technologies: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed online gaming company Nazara Technologies has raised ₹315 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares to two institutional investors, the company said in an exchange filing.

Srei: Kolkata-based Srei Group's promoters, Adisri commercial Pvt. Ltd, have moved Bombay high court against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) action on Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL). Srei Group promoters have sought stay on any insolvency proceedings against the two companies.

IRCTC: The domestic equity market giant has continued its growth and was up by about 20% in the week with the company benefiting from an improved outlook for the travel and tourism sector with covid curbs lifting and the economy looking up.

IDBI Bank: IDBI, on account of its foundation week, is introducing its retail asset products this festive season. The products would include auto loans, education loans, and home loans with augmented features.

Nalco: National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) was the only stock put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. The scrip was banned under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Reliance: Reliance Jio saw an outage on Wednesday that affected users Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The company later announced a “two-day complimentary unlimited plan" that will automatically get applied to the ongoing plans of affected users.

Tata Power: The company signed a three-year commercial agreement with BluWave-ai, the world's first renewable energy artificial intelligence (AI) company. This agreement comes at the conclusion of a successful trial project during which Tata Power evaluated the performance of the BluWave-ai cloud platform to generate intra-day and day-ahead dispatches for use in its power scheduling operations.

Equitas SFB: Equitas Small Finance Bank announced the launch of ASBA facility on its internet banking, mobile banking and UPI interface for its customers. ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount) is a process required by India's Stock Market Regulator Sebi for applying to IPOs, FPOs and such.

